Paris Fashion Week disrupted as unexploded bomb brings travel chaos

Paris Fashion Week attendees, alongside thousands of other travellers, found their plans thrown into disarray after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb near Gare du Nord triggered a day-long suspension of key rail services and widespread travel disruption.

The 500kg ordnance was unearthed during overnight construction work on railway tracks in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris. The discovery prompted an immediate evacuation of homes within a 500-metre radius and forced the temporary closure of a section of the Périphérique, the city’s main ring road. Rail services, including the Eurostar, were halted, cutting off one of Paris’ busiest gateways just as many fashion professionals descended on the city, reported the BBC.

By Friday morning, trains between London and Paris, as well as high-speed domestic services, were suspended, with Eurostar confirming no trains would operate to or from Gare du Nord for the remainder of the day. The disruption will affect some shows, including that of Victoria Beckham, who rely heavily on celebrity guests who often travel last minute, in addition to other London-based support staff.

Fashion editors from publicaitons including Wallpaper and Grazia UK were hindered by the cancelations, said WWD. Key shows with British designers on Friday include the debut of Sarah Burton at Givenchy, Harris Reed at Nina Ricci and Ms Beckham’s namesake brand.

The timing could hardly have been worse for the fashion industry, which relies on seamless travel during the high-profile event. Among those stranded was personal shopper Anna Griffiths, reported the BBC, who was due to attend a key event hosted by fashion house Chloé. Speaking from London’s St Pancras station, she expressed frustration at missing her first Paris Fashion Week appearance.

For Paris Fashion Week attendees, the incident proved a stark reminder that even the most carefully curated schedules remain vulnerable to unexpected—and historical—interruptions.