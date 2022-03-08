Paris fashion week excludes Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin from official schedule

France’s fashion body, the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), has excluded Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin from its official calendar this season.

Yudashkin was scheduled to host a digital presentation on March 8th, the final day of Paris Fashion Week, but was informed by FHCM president Ralph Toledano that his participation could not go ahead amid uncertainty as to his position on the war in Ukraine, reported AFP.

Yudashkin, who is based in Moscow, has not publicly condemned either the war or Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. A backlash against Russian creatives, athletes and celebrities has been rife in the media.

In a message of solidarity with Ukraine released by the FCMH, Toledano said: “As the greater fashion family gathers for Paris Fashion Week war has brutally hit Europe and plunged the Ukrainian people into fear and upheaval.

Creation is based on principles of freedom, under any circumstances. And fashion has always contributed to individual and collective emancipation and expression across our societies.

Given the present context, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode encourages you to experience the shows of the coming days with solemnity, and in reflection of these dark hours.”