Paris haute couture week unveils provisional schedule and Thom Browne debut

FHCM, the French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has unveiled the provisional calendar for the Autumn Winter 2023 haute couture season. The calendar is scheduled to run from 3rd to 6th July, and promises a captivating lineup of craftsmanship, high fashion and new guest designers.

Kicking off the week on the 3rd of July will be the iconic house of Schiaparelli, led by creative director Daniel Roseberry, who will set the stage for a week of sartorial excellence, minus the controversial animal gowns that were featured last season. Also scheduled on the opening day is Dutch avant garde designer Iris van Herpen as well as Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli. A noteworthy addition is the debut haute couture collection by American designer Thom Browne.

On the 4th of July, the calendar will feature presentations by houses Chanel, Stéphane Rolland, Alexander Vaultier, and Giorgio Armani Privé. Of particular note, both Chanel and Armani will host two shows consecutively.

As the week progresses, on July 5th notable showcases will come from guest member Yuima Nakazato, Franck Sorbier, Balenciaga, Zuhair Murad and Valentino. One of the star attractions on this day is Jean Paul Gaultier who will present his collection under the creative guise of guest designer Julien Dossena.

The final day will see presentations by Ashi, Imane Ayissi, Fendi and finale by Adeline André, which culminates the week.

As the Autumn Winter 2023 haute couture season unfolds, the FHCM and its haute couture, corresponding and guest members are set to redefine the boundaries of creativity and luxury.