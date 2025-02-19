Paris Hilton to do a closet sale with Vestiaire Collective

Pre-loved luxury fashion platform Vestiaire Collective has announced it will host Paris Hilton’s closet sale to raise money for her non-profit 11:11 Media Impact and its efforts to support relief for the LA fires.

Hilton is selling nearly 100 pre-loved pieces directly from her closet to celebrate her fashion evolution from socialite and ‘The Simple Life’ reality star to entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Highlights from the closet sale include a Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, Paris Hilton-signed slogan T-shirts and a Von Dutch jacket, as well as bedazzled denim jackets with ‘Paris Hilton’ embroidered on the back and a vintage Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag.

Paris Hilton x Vestiaire Collective Credits: Paris Hilton / Vestiaire Collective

Other standout pieces include a Miu Miu studded biker jacket, her signature mini dresses from brands such as Lanvin, Mugler, Self-Portrait, and Zhivago, and a selection of handbags and shoes from Balenciaga, Versace, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

In addition, Max Mara has also lent their support to the sale by donating the Max Mara 101801 topcoat, a timeless piece that Paris has re-worn, and Pamella Roland, a longtime supporter of Hilton, has donated an evening dress.

Prices range from 75 to 2,250 US dollars and will be available to purchase globally.

Commenting on the sale, Hilton, chief executive of 11:11 Media Impact, said in a statement: "I've always embraced taking risks and having fun with fashion. I hope the pieces in my closet inspire others to experiment with their style and celebrate originality. This sale will support my charity's work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need.

“I can't think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale. I'm so thankful to Vestiaire Collective for championing not only charitable causes but also pushing consumers to make fun, iconic fashion choices.”

Net proceeds from the sale will be donated to 11:11 Media Impact, a non-profit founded by Hilton to protect children globally, historically focusing on ending institutional child abuse due to her lived experience. As a resident of Los Angeles, Hilton has been actively supporting the California wildfire recovery efforts and the proceeds of the closet sale will also go towards providing financial assistance to families who have lost their homes, providing short-term housing, and daily essentials.

Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective, added: "Fashion has the power to tell stories of self-expression and identity, and our closet sales have always been about celebrating trailblazers.

“Paris is a true icon, inspiring us not only with her bold style, but also with her courage to share her personal story to spark change. As pioneers in the fashion industry, committed to creating a more sustainable future, we are proud to collaborate with Paris, a changemaker advocating for the rights of children and teens.”