Patagonia and Samsung developed a washing machine that reduces microplastics

Patagonia and Samsung have partnered to combat the microplastics that result from textiles and laundry.

Microplastics as a result of clothes washing has to date not received the same awareness campaign compared to other sustainability efforts, such as water-saving technologies. When synthetic textiles are washed, microplastics from garments including stretchy denim, fleeces, nylon and polyester will all see microplastics end up in the waterways. Even delicate cycles release copious amounts of plastics.

Add-on filters for washing machines and protective laundry bags are just some of the solutions that are now available to help capture some of the microplastics released during washing.

In a statement Samsung said together with Patagonia the companies are working on a feasible, effective and expandable way to combat the microplastics that result from textiles and laundry. Samsung is designing new machines that minimise the impact of microplastics.

The release of microplastics from synthetic clothes is mainly caused by the mechanical and chemical stresses that fabrics undergo during a washing process in a laundry machine, which lead to the detachment of microfibres from the yarns that constitute the textile.

Home appliances that are eco-conscious

Last year Samsung pledged it would accelerate the development of eco-conscious home appliances through innovative products and services that can be used in everyday life.

The Patagonia and Samsung collaboration will see select machines using a new filter system and cycle, with both companies look at reducing micro plastics by up to 54 percent. The washing machines are expected to be available later this year.