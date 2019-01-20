Patagonia on track to be carbon neutral by 2025

Patagonia has underscored its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025 when the company will have a fully sustainable production cycle.

The news was confirmed by Patagonia ceo Rose Marcario at the 2019 edition of the America's National Retail Federation's annual Big Show & Expo.

Marcario stated Patagonia's suppliers responded positively to the new standards implemented by the company, in some cases converting to the use of solar energy and meeting the rigorous standards of its material sourcing.

In 1994 Patagonia made the decision to take a stand against chemically intensive cotton and switch to organically grown cotton throughout its collections.

The company admits being part of the larger problem: "We make products using fossil fuels, built in factories that use water and other resources, create waste and emit carbon into the air. We ship our products around the world in boxes and plastic bags. We consume electricity—some generated using renewable resources and some not—at our corporate offices, distribution centers and stores. We drive cars and ride on airplanes. As individuals, we consume products of all shapes and sizes—probably more than we need."

Since 1985, Patagonia has pledged 1 percent of sales to the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. It has awarded over 70 million dollars to domestic and international grassroots environmental groups. In 2002, Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, and Craig Mathews, owner of Blue Ribbon Flies, created a nonprofit called 1 percent for the Planet to encourage other businesses to do the same. To date, 1 percent for the Planet member companies have contributed more than 100 million dollars to nonprofit environmental groups.