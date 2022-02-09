Paul Andrew to relaunch namesake shoe brand after Ferragamo exit

British designer Paul Andrew is relaunching his namesake shoe brand for AW22. Andrew, who is based in New York, most recently held the role of creative director at Italian luxury house Salvatore Ferragamo. Andrew had put his own label on hold, as often happens when designers take on time consuming consultancies.

Andrew, in an interview with Business of Fashion, said of growing his business: “The targets are based on my own ambitions and I can scale the business as fast or slowly as I choose."

Andrew, who cut his teeth as shoe and accessory designer at Alexander McQueen in London and Narciso Rodriguez, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan in New York, launched his eponymous label in 2012. After his role changed at Ferragamo in 2019 the brand was put on hiatus.