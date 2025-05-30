Paul & Shark launches kidswear

Paul & Shark is now also catering to younger audiences with its first kidswear collection.

The Italian brand launched its first junior collection for children aged four to 16, Paul & Shark announced on Friday, May 30, 2025. Created in partnership with kidswear specialist Altana Società Benefit, the collection debuted for the SS26 season. This expansion of the product range is part of the company's comprehensive expansion strategy.

“The launch of the junior line is an important step for us and demonstrates the great work we are doing both commercially and in terms of communication,” said chief executive officer of Paul & Shark, Andrea Dini. “We are increasingly an international and complete brand, aimed at men, women, and now also children and teenagers, offering them elegant and high-performance total looks with pure Italian style.”

For its youngest customers, Paul & Shark focuses on pieces made from materials such as cotton and linen, as well as a colour palette of blues, greens, and light orange, inspired by the sea and its surroundings. The range extends from accessories to outerwear and includes knitwear, polo shirts, T-shirts, trousers, and swimwear.

Credits: Paul & Shark