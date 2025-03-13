Paul Smith launches denim collaboration with Lee

British fashion designer Paul Smith has launched a limited-edition collection with American denim brand Lee for spring/summer 2025.

First introduced at the Paul Smith spring/summer 2025 presentation at Pitti Uomo, the 14-piece limited-edition collection sees the British brand reimagining iconic American styles in the designer’s signature stripes and florals.

The capsule collection includes the Lee 101 jeans and 101 Stormrider jacket, Lee chore jacket, western shirt and carpenter pants in exclusive prints and patterns, alongside a washed jacquard set featuring Smith’s tapered trousers and playful graphic tees and hoodies. All the pieces feature co-branded trim details, giving hints of colour, while a signature version of the iconic Paul Smith stripe is interspersed throughout.

Paul Smith x Lee denim collection Credits: Paul Smith / Lee

Commenting on the collaboration, Sir Paul Smith said in a statement: “I used to sell Lee in my Nottingham shop in the 1970s and they were important to me when I was first starting out. Getting clothes over to the UK from the USA was much more difficult to do back then and it was always so exciting to have it in the shop.

“They’ve got real heritage and being able to partner on this collection has been great. Pairing their expertise in denim and our knowledge of print and design is a brilliant combination.”

Paul Smith x Lee denim collection Credits: Paul Smith / Lee

Jenni Broyles, executive vice-president and global brands president at Lee, added: “Paul Smith is renowned for its ‘classic with a twist’ aesthetic which fits authentically with Lee’s timeless style. Fans around the world have been waiting for this capsule since June’s initial announcement. At Lee, we can’t wait to see the momentum and excitement the launch generates for both brands.”

The collection ranges in price from 85 to 450 pounds / 90 to 450 US dollars. It is available from paulsmith.com and lee.com and in selected partner-owned stores worldwide, with Nordstrom being the US’s exclusive wholesaler for the range.

Paul Smith x Lee denim collection Credits: Paul Smith / Lee