Paul Smith launches first homeware collection

British designer Paul Smith has launched his inaugural homewares collection for autumn/winter 2022, featuring a selection of cushions, blankets and towels.

The collection, available to buy online and in-stores, showcases the designer’s strong use of colour and the brand’s signature stripes, and retails from 20 pounds for a 'signature stripe' hand towel to 450 pounds for a graphic stripe reversible cashmere-blend blanket.

Commenting on his debut homeware, founder Sir Paul Smith said in a statement: “How you choose to decorate your home is as personal to any individual as what you choose to wear. With my new collection of pieces for the home, I’ve tried to design items that bring some colour and joy, inspire you and never fail to put a smile on your face.”

Highlights include two sizes of cushions, created in two different styles, filled with Re:Down, a filler made from recycled feathers. The first pattern, with embroidered vertical and horizontal stripes, is crafted using crewel embroidery, a labour-intensive technique traditional in India. While the second style is made from cotton woven in Italy and features a ‘mini’, slimmer version of the signature Paul Smith stripe in a combination of classic and brighter colours.

Image: Paul Smith

The stripe theme continues for the three blankets made from a mixture of wool and cashmere yarns, and for the towels, which are made from 750gm cotton terry with a custom woven signature stripe jacquard edge. The towels are available in three sizes – hand, bath and sheet – and in two colourways (navy and white).

Paul Smith added that it expects to expand its homeware collection in the coming seasons and that its signature use of colour and stripes will be reworked to “create unique and identifiable interiors designs”.

Image: Paul Smith

Image: Paul Smith

Image: Paul Smith

Image: Paul Smith

Image: Paul Smith