Paul Smith to show at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo

British designer Paul Smith will showcase his autumn/winter 2025 collection at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, which runs from March 17 to 22.

Paul Smith will show his collection with support from Rakuten’s ‘By R’ project, an initiative designed to empower the Japanese fashion scene by bringing brands “loved by fans in both Japan and globally,” as well as promoting Tokyo’s fashion week.

The catwalk show will take place on March 19 at 7 pm and will be live-streamed free of charge on Rakuten Fashion’s official website. In addition, to celebrate Paul Smith's participation, exclusive products will also be available for sale on Rakuten Fashion.

Paul Smith primarily showcases its collections in Paris, but last year the British designer returned to Pitti Uomo in Florence for his spring/summer 2025 collection launch.

Rakuten’s ‘By R’ project has previously supported A Bathing Ape, Marimekko, and Toga.