Peggy Gou launches capsule collection with Yoox

Berlin-based DJ and fashion icon Peggy Gou has joined forces with Yoox to design a capsule collection of “ready-to-go” pyjamas.

For her first collaboration with Yoox, Gou has redesigned a luxurious evening-ready version of the nightwear staple, pyjamas, a garment that she states she enjoys "wearing and styling in her day and evening outfits".

Over the last decade, pyjamas have evolved from being mere nightclothes to becoming integral part of women’s outerwear, and Peggy Gou x Yoox highlights the versatile and comfortable silhouettes with two pyjamas styles and a kimono, in black and yellow, and in three different fabrics - viscose, velvet and cupro, a regenerated cellulose fabric made from cotton waste.

The first pyjama set, sold as separates, features a black cupro shirt and pair of pants with yellow-piping details, whilst the second style, also made of viscose, includes a shirt and pair of pants in an exclusive yellow print with recurring graphic patterns.

Completing the capsule collection is a black velvet kimono with yellow piping, which, like the pyjamas sets have been designed to be mixed and matched both with the viscose black and yellow pants.

Image: courtesy of Yoox