Pepe Jeans London launches its own responsible innovation program

London - Pepe Jeans London has launched a new, responsible innovation initiative to help accelerate the denim industry shift to more sustainable production methods.

Entitled 'Tru-Blu', the new program will see Pepe Jeans London launch a series of eco-minded protocols over the next coming months which will be adopted by the company to set the new standard in denim design and eco-technology. The first three steps to be revealed by Pepe Jeans London are Ice Shock, Tru-Blue, and Wiser Wash.

The first, Ice Shock, is a new washing technique that uses dry ice pellets to give denim a natural washed look. The process vaporizes COz so there is no secondary waste produced, making it an effective, sustainable process which helps reduce the use of other chemical cleaning agents.

The second, Tru-Blu, is a new production process which was used to make a pioneering denim collection using zero chemical washes, reducing water consumption as well as reaching new depths of indigo contracts on denim jeans. This production includes natural ozone gas treatments and three-dimensional lasers.

Lastly, there is Wiser Wash, a process which eliminates the use of pumice stones and toxic chemicals used in traditional washing, while still be able to achieve the same bright contrasts and abrasions.

Photos: Courtesy of Pepe Jeans London