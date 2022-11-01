Pepsi Max launches fashion collection with Art of Football

Pepsi Max has unveiled a retro-feel capsule fashion collection created by British football culture brand Art of Football.

The co-branded Pepsi x Art of Football collection pays homage to Pepsi Max’s early 00’s football adverts and celebrates the brand’s new ‘Thirsty for More’ slogan. It features a football jersey alongside a bucket hat, bum bag and tote designed to appeal to fashion and football enthusiasts.

The key piece of the collaboration is a reimagining of Pepsi’s football strip that first premiered 20 years ago and recently featured in the brand’s ‘Nutmeg Royale’ football advert.

Image: Pepsi

To showcase the collaboration, Pepsi has named Real Madrid footballer Vini Jr as its latest brand ambassador and face of the capsule collection.

Gustavo Reyna, senior director of global marketing at Pepsi Max, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be welcoming Vini, Jr. to the Pepsi Max squad. As one of the most exciting names in football, he represents the new generation of talent who have a thirst for fun and greatness.

“Pepsi Max has a long history of partnering with the best talents, and Vini Jr’s obvious passion for everything he does, alongside his love of fashion and sport, made him the perfect individual to be our new football ambassador. We were keen to announce the new partnership in line with the launch of the Art of Football collection, to bring life into this intersection of passion points, and celebrate our history in football entertainment.”

Pepsi’s football-inspired fashion collection is available now from the Art of Football website. Prices range from 10 pounds for a tote bag to 50 pounds for the football shirt.

Image: Pepsi