Percival unveils capsule collection with Campari

British menswear brand Percival unveils a limited-edition capsule collection with Campari as part of the Italian drink’s 10th anniversary of Negroni Week.

The 14-piece collection takes inspiration from Italian après sport through the eye of contemporary menswear brand, with quintessential Italian prints, striking graphics and retro iconography across T-shirts, shirts and vests.

The Campari x Percival collection has been released ahead of Negroni Week, which runs from October 3 to 9, where bars and restaurants around the world mix classic Negroni to raise money for charitable causes.

Image: Campari x Percival

Chris Gove, founder of Percival, said in a statement: “We at Percival have been long-time fans of Campari and the Negroni. So, when the opportunity arose to partner with this iconic Italian brand, we jumped at the opportunity.

“Campari is at the heart of every Negroni, and we at Percival like to think we’re at the heart of British menswear. We are so excited to share with you the fruits of this collaboration.”

Image: Campari x Percival

The collection is available online and in-store, and for every purchase from the capsule, 1 pound will be donated to Slow Food, Negroni Week’s official charity partner. In addition, buyers of the collection will also receive one free Negroni to enjoy in Alchemist bars across the UK until the end of October, worth 10 pounds.

Sandra Brunet, UK marketing director at Campari, added: “For Negroni Week’s 10th anniversary we wanted to do something spectacular. And what better than to mark the occasion with a landmark fashion partnership with Percival.

“The limited-edition partnership brings together two national icons in a fashion line that will inspire and delight. We’re thrilled to be bringing this exclusive collection to Negroni fans this Negroni Week and we can’t wait to see people wearing it – we know they won’t be disappointed.”

Image: Campari x Percival

Image: Campari x Percival