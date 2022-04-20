Perfect Corp. launches virtual try-on of earrings and jewellery

Fashion and jewellery brands can take their personalisation strategies to new heights with new 3D AR virtual try-on solutions for earrings.

The technology comes from Perfect Corp., an artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, allowing brands to enable hyper-realistic simulations of earrings and ear jewellery.

The virtual try-on tech is powered by AgileFace Proprietary Technology, and can show up to 13 earring placements. High-resolution rendering ensures hyper-realistic depictions of details and finishes during the virtual try-on experience.

AgileFace technology further enhances the realism of the real-time experience by facilitating simulated motion physics and occlusion culling, thereby accurately predicting movement of the jewellery elements and controlling the visibility in various viewing angles.

Users can mix and match ear accessories in several placements on the ear lobe, and along the helix in real time. The solution can also be integrated across key touchpoints in the omnichannel shopping journey, from desktop and mobile web browsers, to in-store smart beauty mirrors, and ecommerce platforms.

“We are thrilled to be introducing the new extended offering for 3D AR earring technology to our suite of fashion tech virtual try-on solutions for fine jewelry brands,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “As the fashion industry embraces digital transformation, virtual product try-on is becoming essential to connect with consumers and build personalized shopping journeys. This advanced extended AR solution will offer fine jewelry brands a multi-faceted way to engage and personalize the earring shopping experience along the omnichannel journey.”