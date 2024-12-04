Perfect Moment launches new repair service

High-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment is teaming up with United Repair Centre to offer a new bespoke repair service for its customers across the UK and Europe.

The ‘Perfect for Longer’ service will replace zips and poppers, add discreet patching, and a clean and refresh service for down items. Garment repairs will be returned to the customer within seven days.

Jane Gottschalk, co-founder and creative chief officer of Perfect Moment, said in a statement: “Our pieces are made to be part of life’s most memorable moments, and extending their lifespan is a natural next step.

“With Perfect for Longer, we’re offering our customers a way to preserve their favourite ski wear while reinforcing our ongoing commitment to a sustainable way of living, today and moving forward.”

The service will be available to UK and European customers who have purchased directly through the Perfect Moment website or an authorised stock list. For a limited time, the company is offering a free trial of the service for the autumn and winter 2024 season.

Thami Schweichler, chief executive of United Repair Centre, added: "We're thrilled to be partnering with the iconic luxury ski wear brand, Perfect Moment. Through our people-focused repair initiative, we're ensuring that high-quality moments last even longer. With United Repair Centres' premium service, your favourite ski wear is ready for another season of adventure.”