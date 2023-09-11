Perfect Moment launches rental offering with My Wardrobe HQ

Luxury skiwear fashion brand Perfect Moment is launching a rental offering powered by My Wardrobe HQ.

Launching today, September 11, the rental offering will help new and existing customers take a more conscious approach to their ski apparel at a more accessible price point.

The rental edit is available via the Perfect Moment website and offers jackets, pants, sweaters, and ski suits in sizes XS to XL from 7 pounds a day. Rentals are available for up to 14 days.

Jane Gottschalk, co-founder and creative director at Perfect Moment, said in a statement: “Perfect Moment exists to inspire shared perfect moments, and we have a responsibility to do so with the smallest disruption to nature- we are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to reduce our impact upon it.

“Introducing rental is the next phase in our commitment to sustainability and the environment, and we are excited to be embarking on this new venture with MWHQ powering our offering.”