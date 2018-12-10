Peta launches Christmas campaign

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has launched a new Christmas campaign featuring actress Penelope Cruz to urge shoppers to ditch fur this festive season.

Oscar-winning actress Cruz, who previously appeared in an anti-fur ad for Peta US in 2012, is shown cradling a ginger cat alongside the tagline, ‘Make Us Purr. Don’t Wear Fur’.

The advert has been released in time for the busy Christmas shopping season, with the animal rights charity saying that they are hoping it encourages shoppers to leave fur off their wish lists.

It follows recent commitments by luxury fashion designers and retailers, including Burberry, Gucci, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, and John Galliano, to go 100 percent fur-free.

"Finally, so many designers are going fur-free, and I'm looking forward to the day when no animal is caged or trapped and killed for fur," said Cruz in a statement to launch the Christmas campaign.

Image: courtesy of Peta