Peter Do to launch menswear

Peter Do, the New York-based label known for its razor sharp tailoring and architectural construction, is launching menswear.

The Vietnamese-born designer, who cut his teeth in the ateliers of Phoebe Philo's Céline and Derek Lam, released a sneak peak on the brand’s Instagram page, with one look featuring a pleated kilt worn over trousers and another a tailored blazer and leather bag suspended like a harness.

Having built a solid foundation in his womenswear, which has slowly grown to be distributed to world’s best boutiques and online retailers, the time for menswear seems ripe and relevant.

Do previously stated all genders are already buying into the brand’s coats, knitwear and handbags. For SS23 the designer reimagined some of the core pieces such as the to accommodate wider shoulders and narrower hips, according to the New Jersey Report. Elsewhere new unisex shapes, such as a cashmere hoodie. “Wardrobes are to be shared,” Do said.