PFW Men’s SS26 was “grounded in real clothes designed for real lives”

Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring/summer 2026, which took place from June 24 to 29, felt optimistic while being “both contemporary and human,” according to Simon Longland, fashion buying director at British luxury department store Harrods.

“There was a rare sense of cohesion this season in Paris - designers appeared unusually aligned in their vision, with common threads emerging across collections without ever feeling derivative,” explained Longland in a statement. “What struck me most was the optimism. We saw collections rooted in beauty, certainly, but also grounded in real clothes designed for real lives - pieces to covet, wear, and ultimately keep. There was a clarity of purpose that felt both contemporary and human.”

Junya Watanabe, spring/summer 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What were your favourite collections from the PFW Men’s SS26 season?

Dior, Junya Watanabe, Saint Laurent, and Lemaire stood out for me, each delivering a distinct narrative but sharing a quiet confidence. Jonathan Anderson’s debut for Dior felt particularly assured - elegant, intellectual, and emotionally resonant.

Saint Laurent offered sensuality with precision, while Junya and Lemaire brought effortless elegance through their distinctive laser-sharp focus.

Dior Men SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What were your thoughts on Jonathan Anderson’s debut at Dior?

This was, without doubt, the most anticipated menswear show of the season - and Jonathan exceeded expectations. He brought his distinct clarity and ease to Dior, delivering a collection that combined everything we love about his work with everything we look for in Dior: refinement, wearability, and quiet confidence.

These are clothes to desire, to own, and to keep. A powerful new vision of the Dior man: elegant yet relaxed, simple yet special.

Dior Men's SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What was the most compelling show concept?

Rick Owens, unsurprisingly, pushed boundaries - this time quite literally. Models ascended monumental metal scaffolding, walked through cascading fountains in towering Kiss boots, and turned the runway into performance art. It was surreal, primal, and wildly engaging. Only in Paris could such a spectacle unfold without (seemingly) a single health and safety form in sight.

Rick Owens, spring/summer 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

PFW Men’s SS26 trends: Pyjama dressing, stripes and denim

What emerging trends or style directions did you spot at PFW Men’s SS26?

• Pyjama dressing dominated the week – fluid, soft silhouettes that nodded to ease but never laziness.

• Stripes were omnipresent: bold, graphic, rooted in tradition but used with fresh energy.

• The language of suiting was rewritten - unstructured, flowing, deeply modern.

Junya Watanabe, spring/summer 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

• Denim, in all its iterations, was everywhere.

• Shirting and collars grounded and elevated nearly every look.

• Shorts varied wildly in length, from micro to maxi, but were undeniably key.

• Colour was also central to the most successful collections: vibrant, purposeful, and mood-enhancing.

Lemaire, spring/summer 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Was there a 'must-have' item for you?

I hesitate to single out a product—because I believe that moment has passed. What resonates now is the idea of individual curation: collections designed not to dictate but to invite. The must-have is no longer a singular item, but rather the pieces that reflect each man's personal sensibility and rhythm.

Saint Laurent, spring/summer 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight