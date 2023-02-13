Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Sebago unveil collaboration

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has teamed up with heritage footwear brand Sebago on a capsule collaboration.

The capsule collection features two new iterations of Sebago's iconic penny loafer, combining the American brand’s timeless classic with Philosophy's glam-rock spirit.

The two loafers are crafted from black and burgundy brushed leather and embellished with contrasting stitching in neon shades of pink and yellow. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.

“Loafers have always been present in my wardrobe,” said Lorenzo Serafini in a statement. “I’m very happy of this collaboration with Sebago. I think that it perfectly reflects my idea of style: essential, timeless yet always peppered by a fun, unexpected touch.”

The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini x Sebago loafers are 300 pounds each and available from philosophyofficial.com, as well as at the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini boutiques in Rome and at selected retailers around the world.