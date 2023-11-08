Phoebe English unveils limited-edition festive collection

Sustainable fashion designer Phoebe English has unveiled a limited-edition festive capsule collection crafted using 100 percent upcycled and deadstock materials to showcase the possibilities of repurposing pre-loved clothes that would otherwise end up in landfill.

English has collaborated with B Corp-certified Maker’s Mark Bourbon to create an eight-piece, made-to-order collection of party essentials, including a dress, shirt, T-shirt, trouser, blazer, jacket, scarf and handbag all inspired by Maker’s Mark distillery, Star Hill Farm.

Phoebe English ‘(Re)Made to Party’ capsule collection Credits: Phoebe English/ Maker’s Mark

The ‘(Re)Made to Party’ capsule collection aims to make a “stand against fast fashion” and has been produced on a limited made-to-order basis, with all made entirely using a combination of up-cycled clothing such as T-shirts, deadstock plaid, occasion party wear and deadstock wools.

Commenting on the collaboration, English said in a statement: “The range is purposefully multifunctional so that it can be styled up or down to fit into existing wardrobes and across personal styles.

“I’m delighted to be working with Maker’s Mark and have enjoyed learning about their extensive and longstanding work with considered agriculture, enhancing water health and biodiversity renewal. My hope is that this project can reach people to show that garments can live beyond a single wear, purpose or season.”

Phoebe English ‘(Re)Made to Party’ capsule collection Credits: Phoebe English/ Maker’s Mark

The (Re)Made to Party capsule collection will be exclusively available at the (Re)Made to Party Boutique and Bar pop-up shop, located at 149 Shoreditch High Street and open from November 16 to 18. Customers will be measured on-site before having their custom-made pieces delivered in time to wear for the Christmas holidays.

Phoebe English ‘(Re)Made to Party’ capsule collection Credits: Phoebe English/ Maker’s Mark

Phoebe English ‘(Re)Made to Party’ capsule collection Credits: Phoebe English/ Maker’s Mark