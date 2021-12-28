Pierre Cardin reschedules fashion show

The House of Pierre Cardin will pay tribute to their namesake founder who died in 2020 with a fashion show in his honor on January 28. The show will be held at the National Air and Space Museum near Le Bourget airport near Paris. The venue was recently used by Hermès for its spring 2022 collection.

The show takes place a day after the official end of Paris Couture Week. The fashion show will debut Cardin’s last creations for his fashion house along with a new collection produced by his design studio.

The show was originally planned for December 29 to mark the anniversary of Cardin’s death but was pushed back to better align with an official Fashion Week. The fashion show is being put on under the leadership of Cardin’s great-nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, who was named CEO of the company in 2020.