Pink Chicken launches new brand for “everyday adventures”

Pink Chicken, the childrenswear brand known for its vibrant colours, whimsical prints, and family-focused designs, has launched a new brand dedicated to providing organic elevated essentials that bring joy to kids’ wardrobes.

Coop Kids by PC promises to offer childrenswear for “everyday adventures,” with a thoughtfully curated collection that brings “comfort, creativity, and joy,” while inspiring screen-free play and outdoor exploration.

Stacey Fraser, founder of Pink Chicken and Coop Kids, said in a statement: “Coop Kids has been a dream of mine for years, inspired by a need I saw in the market and as a mom to create organic, super-soft and comfortable clothes that kids can truly play in.

“Watching my own children and their friends get drawn more and more into screens made me nostalgic for a time when childhood was about running, climbing, and exploring-wild, free, and full of curiosity! I hope this collection inspires families to embrace outdoor adventures and rediscover the magic of a carefree childhood.”

Coop Kids by PC campaign Credits: Coop Kids by PC

Coop Kids by PC reimagines everyday basics “with a playful yet practical touch,” featuring unique micro prints and sun-faded colours that evoke a sense of vintage nostalgia. Each piece has been designed to be durable for active play and for longevity, so the styles can be passed down to siblings or friends.

The debut collection features bike shorts, tanks, bloomers, leggings and T-shirts. Prices range from 12 to 64 US dollars.

Coop Kids by PC will be available in all Pink Chicken stores and online at pinkchicken.com.

The launch is part of Pink Chicken’s continued strategic growth, marked by the opening of three new stores in 2024 and plans for further expansion this year. The brand is set to debut its latest brick-and-mortar locations in Westport, Connecticut in March and Tampa, Florida, at Hyde Park in Q2 of 2025, which brings their store locations to 10 across the US.