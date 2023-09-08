Pinterest launches inclusive body type technology

Pinterest has launched new industry-first body type technology to increase body representation on its social media platform for users living in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, ahead of roll out to additional international markets.

The first-of-its-kind body type technology will be part of Pinterest’s suite of inclusive AI innovations, adding to its skin tone technology, and uses shape, size, and form to identify various body types in more than five billion images on the platform to increase body representation online.

Pinterest said that the technology will shape how its algorithms increase representation in search results and related feeds for women’s fashion and wedding-related content. For users searching for "date night outfits" or “autumn fashion inspiration,” they will start seeing more people of various body shapes, sizes and skin tones in fashion-related results over time, reducing the need for “plus size” qualifiers.

The technology also follows recent research from the platform that reveals that 78 percent of women believe it’s important to see relatable body types in the media to normalise differences and encourage acceptance.

On Pinterest, of those who use body-specific attributes in fashion-related searches, 52 percent are related to plus-size fashion. In the last six months, searches for “midsize body,” “curvy outfits,” and “different body types” all up.

Sabrina Ellis, chief product officer at Pinterest, said in a statement: “At Pinterest, we believe that inspiration begins with inclusion. That’s why we continue to develop inclusive product experiences that make it easier to find the best ideas that feel made for you.

“With the powerful addition of our new body type technology to our suite of inclusive AI efforts, we have improved representation of different body types on the platform by 5x across women’s fashion related searches in the US.”

To bring this product to life, Pinterest has partnered with the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), model and size advocate Tess Holliday, and Pinterest Creators Natalie Craig, Kellie Brown, and Stefany Brito to consult on the plus size community’s needs. Their feedback and insights directly shaped the product development of Pinterest’s body type technology and helped ensure a better product experience for Pinners.

Tigress Osborn, chair of NAAFA, added: “At NAAFA, we’ve worked for over 50 years to protect the rights of fat people and to improve quality of life for people with bigger bodies. Through this work, we know that social media spaces can be especially hard for larger people. Trolls are relentless -- especially to fat women who dare to wear anything other than baggy black clothing-- but Pinterest has always been safer and more welcoming than many other online spaces.

“Working with Pinterest to ensure that larger bodies are shown in search results signals to users of all sizes that everybody and every body deserves to be included and inspired. We hope our work with Pinterest will inspire other companies to join the movement as well.”

To support the launch, Pinterest is launching a Creator Inclusion Fund dedicated to North American creators in the plus-size community who share content related to different body types. This fund is the thirteenth instalment of Pinterest’s Creator Fund, an initiative focused on the growth and success of historically marginalised creators. Selected creators will receive expert training, resources, and financial support.

Additionally, Pinterest will be spotlighting several size-inclusive brands on Pinterest’s search landing page, across Today’s Inspiration articles and in shopping spotlights, including shoppable content from brands like Torrid, Dia & Co, and Anthropologie.