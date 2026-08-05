Pinterest moves into professional football with Brighton Women

Visual discovery engine and social media platform Pinterest is strengthening its presence in women’s sport by becoming the first-ever solo shirt sponsor for Brighton and Hove Albion Women, which compete in England's Women’s Super League.

The four-year deal will see Pinterest’s logo adorning the back of Brighton and Hove Albion Women’s football shirts, debuting at the pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on August 9.

As well as sponsoring the shirt, Pinterest is looking to redefine the modern matchday experience through creativity and fan inspiration by teaming up across matchday style, creator collaborations, grassroots community moments and player storytelling.

In a statement, Pinterest said that at the heart of the partnership is a simple idea: “the best part of fandom is not just watching, it is doing,” and with Brighton and Hove Albion Women it will celebrate the “many ways football culture is made, shared and lived”.

Pinterest sponsors Brighton and Hove Albion Women Credits: Pinterest

The move comes as the football shirt has become fashion’s new going-out top as fans are cropping it, pairing it with heels or skirts, and wearing it well beyond the stadium, turning team colours, symbols and matchday rituals into everyday style, with Pinterest seeing the shift on its platform with UK searches for “football outfits for women” up 425 percent, while “football aesthetic” is up 95 percent and “football match outfit” up 320 percent.

Louise Foley, director of consumer marketing, Europe at Pinterest, said: “Football fandom starts long before kick-off. It lives in the outfit you pull together, the banner you paint the night before, the friends you go with and the little details that make matchday feel bigger than the game itself.

“Pinterest is where those ideas go from URL to IRL, and with Brighton and Hove Albion Women we want to celebrate that creativity and help make every game feel richer, more personal and more memorable for supporters.”

The partnership builds on Pinterest’s growing investment in women’s sport following its official partnership with basketball team New York Liberty as its official inspiration partner.