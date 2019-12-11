Pinterest predicts consumer trends for 2020

Visual search engine Pinterest has revealed its top 100 trends for 2020, including the rise of consumers looking for more gender-neutral options, more conscious consumption, tips to style up their pets, and the continuing trend for ’90s nostalgia with Y2K-inspired outfits, luxe scrunchies and 90s streetwear.

With more than 320 million people using Pinterest all over the world each month, the visual search engine has stated that this has given them a “unique insight into emerging trends” through analysing global search volumes from August 2017 to July 2018 with those of August 2018 to July 2019 to create their annual 100 Pinterest Trends for 2020 covering food, home, style, beauty, travel and family.

A key trend includes the ongoing 90s references, which Pinterest stating it spans from high-fashion catwalk collections right through to retro devices, as consumers look for a “nostalgic rewind back to a more lighthearted era”. This has led to searches for grunge fashion, from combat boots to flannel and oversized outerwear increasing by 292 percent and Y2K-inspired outfits with army pants, hip chains and logomania up a staggering 669 percent.

Other fashion trends of the 90s includes luxe hair scrunchies up 6,309 percent, hair clips up 930 percent, and trainers, baby tees and hoodies from 90s streetwear gaining momentum with searches up 277 percent.

The 90s resurgence has meant that heritage brands like Fila are reaching new audiences as Gen Z aims for an authentic 90s vibe, explains Pinterest.

Pinterest reveals the top trends to inspire in 2020 - from 90s style to space everything and conscious options

Fashion and beauty will also continue to be inspired by space in 2020, with NASA logos on hoodies, hats and jumpsuits, up 106 percent, while planet make-up, think intergalactic with purple lip gloss, black lipstick and icy blue eyeshadow seeing an increase of 217 percent, and the stars are inspiring jewellery trends with piercing ear constellation up 112 percent.

There is also a trend beyond binary, with people looking for more gender-neutral options, including unisex children’s clothing up 119 percent, as parents look for more than just pink and blue, while in fashion, women are looking for androgynous wedding wear, tuxedo dresses and white-lace suits, and in beauty, there is a 625 percent increase in gender-neutral haircuts.

Another key trend for 2020 will be conscious consumption as shoppers continue to push for more eco-friendly options, with thrifted wedding dress searches up 41 percent, while secondhand fashion has seen an increase of 38 percent, and product swaps has jumped up by 172 percent.

In addition, the call of nature is also seen within Pinterest’s re-wilding theme that includes an increase of 194 percent searching for hiking fashion, with consumers looking for comfortable layers paired with boots that are made for walking.

It isn’t just trends for humans, according to Pinterest, pampered pets is only going to increase into 2020, with pet fashion, ranging from dapper dog, cat and goat styles up 199 percent, along with pet resorts, cat birthdays, and dog cakes.

Other key themes included responsible travel, international-inspired experiences, finding balance, and home hubs.

Images: courtesy of Pinterest