Pitti Filati visitor numbers back to pre-covid levels

Pitti Filati, the bi-annual trade event showcasing yarns for the knitting sector, saw visitor numbers return to pre-covid levels. The 92nd edition, which finished on 27th January, welcomed nearly three thousand buyers according to initial attendance data.

Of the 2,850 buyers in attendance, over 1,100 were international visitors.

The trade show saw 105 exhibitors who presented the yarn trends for the spring summer 2024 season. 13 international companies showed collections, including Japan, UK, Turkey, China, Germany, Romania, Peru and Turkey.

Raffaello Napoleone, Chief Executive Officer of Pitti Immagine, said visitors included the product managers of the best international knitwear factories and the style offices of the large luxury groups and most important fashion houses, as well as of prestigious interior and home design companies and other professionals of industrial creativity.

Image: Pitti Filati by AKA Studio Collective

One of the key events at the was the project “Knitting the future: exploring new areas”. As part of the Fashion at Work section, D-house urban laboratory presented Knitting the future: exploring new areas, in collaboration with The Woolmark Company and Suedwolle.

Here the lab investigated the use of wool and knitting in different sectors. This is done by using D-house technologies to produce garments and items featuring an innovative yarn called Icevit made from merino wool from The Woolmark Company and Grilon polyamide yarn from Expotex. Icevit yarn melts with heat and blends with wool, providing no pilling or abrasion but pure functionality and strength.