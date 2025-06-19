Pitti Uomo: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake embraces Italian spirit

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake presented its collection at the Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, drawing inspiration from the country and its people.

The menswear line from the eponymous Japanese designer used the opportunity, following its time at Paris Fashion Week, to embark on a new path, a spokesperson explained at the press conference on Wednesday before the show. ‘Open Studio’ is the new chapter for the label known for its pleated pieces. It was presented for the first time in Florence with an exhibition and catwalk show.

Country and people

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake exhibition showcased various objects and inspirations for SS26 Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

For this, the design team left its Tokyo studio and travelled to Italy to capture the Italian lifestyle. The team studied the colours of various objects and surfaces in Italian cities; from a glass of red wine to an anchor to the wall of a house. Based on this, the designers created an extensive colour palette for the SS26 collection.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The local communities, as well as the journey itself, also became part of the inspiration. Homme Plissé Issey Miyake showcased an asymmetric ‘painter’s’ waistcoat, which, with its many compartments and pockets, was perfect for the team's brushes and paints on the trip. In addition, various voluminous jackets were part of the collection, which could be transformed into the piece's transport bag with a few hand movements.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

‘Open Studio’ will remain part of the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake concept in the coming seasons and will be an opportunity for the design team to explore new places and find inspiration.