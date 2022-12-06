Playboy launches first owned-and-operated denim collection

Playboy is continuing its fashion and lifestyle expansion with the launch of its first owned-and-operated denim collection for men and women.

Playboy Denim marks the second owned-and-operated launch from the company’s growing consumer products business following the release of Playboy Lingerie earlier this month and is available on Playboy.com and in its Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles.

“We have seen strong demand for Playboy branded denim through our licensing collaborations, and we’re excited to launch Playboy’s first owned-and-operated denim line in time for the holiday season,” said Ashley Kechter, PLBY Group president of global consumer products. “We look forward to continued expansion of our owned-and-operated business and will leverage these new product lines across the Playboy ecosystem, including through our robust creator network.”

Image: Playboy; PLBY Group

The debut 18-piece denim collection features Playboy brand codes including the rabbit head logo. The women’s collection showcasing low-rise skater, high-rise wide leg, and flare jeans, while the men’s collection includes skinny, straight-leg, and dad jeans styles. Highlights include black waxed, camouflage print, and pink stone-wash denim.

Jason Mahler, PLBY Group vice president of design, added: “The development of the Playboy Denim assortment is the merging of two American icons: Playboy as an iconic American brand and denim as an iconic American sportswear category.

“We have utilised the recognisable brand codes of the Rabbit Head and Masthead logos; interpreting them, for a modern customer, through custom rivets and leather jacrons, embellished graphics, patches and prints. Quality and fit are a primary focus, offering both stretch and rigid fabrications across a range of washes in our men's and women's silhouettes.”

Playboy Denim jeans retail from 80 to 110 US dollars.

Image: Playboy; PLBY Group

Image: Playboy; PLBY Group

Image: Playboy; PLBY Group

Image: Playboy; PLBY Group