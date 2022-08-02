Pokémon launches footwear collection with Clarks

British footwear brand Clarks has unveiled a collaboration with Pokémon, which brings the trading card and video game’s much-loved characters and icons to life, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Mewtwo and the famous Poké Ball.

The 10-piece collection for autumn/winter 2022 spans both Clarks Kids and Clarks Originals, with back-to-school styles and sneakers featuring Clarks comfort soft cushioning, shock-absorbing soles and easy on/off straps alongside playful Pokémon touches.

Highlights from the Clarks Kids collection include the Grip Pokémon sneakers with playprint soles that stamp Poké Ball designs with every step and the colour-pop Grip Pearl trainers featuring Pokémon stars Pikachu, Squirtle and Mewtwo.

Image: Pokémon

While for Clarks Originals, the kids’ black suede Wallabee Mist features an understated Pikachu motif on the heel and a Pokémon-themed removable fob. The collaboration also includes classic Wallabee Boot for adults embossed with a Pikachu print and finished with an embroidered Poké Ball and colourful contrast fobs, available in black or yellow.

Image: Pokémon

Mathieu Galante, licensing director, EMEA at The Pokémon Company International, said in a statement: “Pokémon is renowned for its collaborations with leading fashion brands to create unique and surprising collections. We are delighted to be stepping out with Clarks who for years have been a leading supplier of quality children’s footwear in the UK on this exciting new collection. We hope that children across the country will be returning to school in their Pokémon Clarks shoes.”

Image: Pokémon