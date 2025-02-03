Polaroid Eyewear partners with the ATP tennis tour

Polaroid Eyewear, part of the Safilo Group, has become the official eyewear partner for the ATP Tour, the tennis tour for men to expand its global footprint.

As part of the partnership, Polaroid Eyewear will host brand activations at a selection of ATP Tour events, including the Mutua Madrid Open, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and the Swedish Open, to unlock "exclusive experiences for fans".

These activations will include brand-sponsored ‘fan zones’ and kids’ activities on-site, as well as ATP chair umpires wearing Polaroid eyewear on court, and year-round exposure on the ATP Tour’s social and digital channels.

In addition, Polaroid Eyewear has named ATP player Lorenzo Musetti as its brand ambassador for 2025. The Italian player, who is currently ranked in the top 20, will star in the brand’s global campaign.

Alberto Macciani, chief marketing officer OCB's and global head communication at Safilo Group, said in a statement: “We are delighted to become the ATP Tour’s Official Eyewear Partner. This truly global platform provides the perfect opportunity to expose the Polaroid Eyewear brand, allowing us to engage new customers and expand our footprint.

“With Polaroid Eyewear’s innovative products, we look forward to enabling everyone to enjoy watching tennis with perfect vision and high protection.”