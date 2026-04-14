Poster Girl launches exclusive collection on OnlyFans

British fashion label Poster Girl, known for its ultra-feminine, high-gloss glamour aesthetic, has launched a capsule collection in partnership with subscription-based social platform, OnlyFans, where creators can monetise exclusive content directly from their followers.

The co-branded collection has been developed in partnership with OnlyFans and will be available exclusively on the OnlyFans store. It features a limited-edition corset, dress, and shorts in blue latex, alongside two G-string thongs in vibrant fuchsia pink and lilac, and a white graphic 90s-style baby tee.

OnlyFans x Poster Girl collection Credits: Poster Girl

The G-strings have been crafted for a close, sculpted fit to showcase Poster Girl’s tongue-in-cheek, feminine style, while the T-shirt offers a more relaxed silhouette, channelling the on-trend 90s cropped look, finished with a subtle OnlyFans x Poster Girl motif.

In addition, Poster Girl, founded by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, will also join OnlyFans as a creator to share exclusive insights into the fashion world, from sketching to concept development, as well as behind-the-scenes studio content.

OnlyFans x Poster Girl collection Credits: Poster Girl

The London-based label joins a growing list of fashion designers on the platform, which includes Rick Owens, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Collina Strada, Johnny Hoxton and Elena Velez.

Natasha Somerville and Francesca Capper, founders of Poster Girl, said in a statement: “We see a parallel in how OnlyFans and Poster Girl approach femininity, with autonomy and self-possession at the forefront. The emphasis is on women retaining control of their image and their business, without intermediaries.”

The limited-edition OnlyFans x Poster Girl collection is available now with prices ranging from 35 to 899 US dollars.