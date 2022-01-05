Prada and Adidas unveils Re-Nylon collection

Adidas and Prada are highlighting sustainability with the latest chapter of its ongoing collaboration by reimagining luxury sportswear and footwear with the Italian brand’s signature recyclable Re-Nylon textile.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, which launches globally on January 13, blends each brand’s aesthetic codes, combining Prada’s craftsmanship with Adidas’ sportswear heritage and innovation.

The collaboration between the two brands first launched in 2019, and for the first time, the latest collection includes ready-to-wear, accessories, and bags, alongside elevated takes on the Adidas Forum High and Low silhouettes.

The 21-piece collection also marks Prada’s shift from virgin nylon to Re-Nylon, achieved at the end of 2021. As each piece has been made in Italy by Prada using the groundbreaking textile, created through the recycling of plastic waste collected from oceans and textile fibre waste.

Adidas and Prada add apparel to its collaboration for the first time

For the latest collaboration, Prada has transformed the Adidas Originals Forum silhouette, both in the high and low version, through the use of the Re-Nylon textile. The sneaker’s functional and aesthetic identity has been “playfully reinterpreted” by the Italian brand with the addition of removable Prada mini-pouch attachments featuring the brand’s signature enamelled metal triangle.

Described by Adidas as “simultaneously elegant and subversive,” the sneakers also feature luxurious leather Three Stripes details and forefoot overlays, highlighting Prada’s leather-working expertise.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Forum High and Low sneakers will be available in monochromatic black and white colourways and housed in premium boxes with dust bags bearing the logos of each brand.

The ready-to-wear and accessories offering sees Prada reworking signature pieces with Adidas branding, including a track coat, sweater, hooded jacket, and bucket hat, all reimagined in Re-Nylon textile. Each piece is available in a duo of colour iterations – black with white stripes and white with black stripes – detailed with Prada’s enamelled triangle logo.

The collection also features six bags that aim to reflect Prada’s design language while fusing the DNA of both brands. This is showcased across three larger bags, comprising of a travel bag, backpack and shopping bag, alongside three smaller styles, a bandoleer, a BP hoodie and a belt bag. Each feature Adidas’ signature Three-Stripes detailing and Prada’s metallic triangle logo.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will be available globally in Prada boutiques and on Prada’s and Adidas’ websites from January 13, and will be accompanied by a unique digital activation, where fans will be invited to participate in the metaverse with Adidas and Prada through open-source co-creation.

The first Adidas and Prada collaboration included limited-edition Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers in white adorned with black Prada logos alongside a matching bowling bag. This was followed up with another Superstar sneaker style offering, with a trio of new colourways - monochrome black, white with black, and chrome silver with white.

