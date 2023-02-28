Prada drops its tenth Timecapsule NFT

Prada is set to drop its tenth Timecapsule NFT in March, an initiative which started in June last year.

The March edition Timecapsule shirt features the final print from a three part series designed by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini from his archive from the 60's. The design was originally made in 1969 for the Enzo Ragazzini exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London (ICA) with an optical interference technique, using mechanical devices of his own invention (the "rotating plane" for the circular patterns and the "rotating drum" for horizontal ones). This work was then digitized in 2017.

Made from cotton poplin, the shirt features the Prada enamelled triangle logo with “MARCH” transferred on the back. Each shirt comes accompanied by its own NFT, which serves as an invitation to join Prada’s Crypted NFT community.

Prada’s Timecapsule NFT is an online monthly event that takes place on the first Thursday of every month. Limited quantities of the Timecapsule Collection products are made available for 24 hours. Each limited-edition Timecapsule item has its own unique serial number and is prepared for delivery with custom packaging.

Each NFT includes the drop serial number and the serial number for its accompanying physical item, so there is a direct relationship between the physical and virtual products.

Image: Prada Time Capsule NFT, courtesy Prada