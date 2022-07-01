Prada drops second NFT collection

Prada has released its second Timecapsule NFT Collection, a monthly online event where for 24 hours exclusive items are dropped on its website in limited quantities and in selected markets.

The collection follows the collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, which was dropped in early June and sold out, according to Prada.

Sustainability

Some items, including a shirt which is #31 in the drop, are made from upcycled fabrics from the Prada archives.

Each limited-edition Timecapsule item is given a unique serial number and is delivered with custom packaging. Timecapsule, customers will be able to redeem the related NFT which will be available, in a second phase, also for those who bought the Timecapsule dating back to the first launch in December 2019. As such, there is a synergy between the Prada Timecapsule and the scarcity and desirability of NFTs, the company said in a press release.

NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and the drop facilitated by leveraging the Aura Blockchain Consortium’s NFT Solution and technology.