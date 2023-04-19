Prada Group dominates Lyst Index, Skims and JW Anderson make first entry

Prada Group dominated the Q1 2023 Lyst Index, a ranking of the most popular apparel brands compiled by fashion search engine Lyst. The group’s namesake label topped the index for the second quarter in a row as searches for the brand increased 22 percent.

Meanwhile, Miu Miu - which is also owned by Prada Group - moved from fourth to second place in the ranking, its highest spot since the Lyst Index started. The brand's success is due in part to a successful Paris Fashion Week show, combined with interest in the Miu Miu 'pocket bag', and its collaboration with New Balance.

Versace was the fastest riser of the quarter, finishing eighth in the rankings, five places higher than in the previous quarter. The brand attracted a lot of attention by staging its FW23 shows in Los Angeles over the Oscars weekend, just days after the traditional fashion month ended. The show generated more than 39.8 million views on TikTok and searches for the brand increased by 44 percent in the days following the event.

Burberry also did well, rising three spots in the rankings, from 18 to 15. The increase came after Daniel Lee presented his debut collection for the brand during London Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Moncler remained in third place, followed by Valentino, and Loewe, which rose one and two spots, respectively. Bottega Veneta maintained its position in sixth place, while Dolce & Gabbana moved from ninth to seventh.

Both Gucci and Balenciaga dropped seven places on the list. Both brands are in tumultuous times: At Gucci, Sabato De Sarno was appointed its new creative director in January and it is only recently that Balenciaga came under fire for controversial images in two of its campaigns. Gucci dropped from second to ninth place. Balenciaga was still in 11th place at the end of 2022 and now dropped to 18th. Dior's position also dropped a few places, from eight to 11.

Skims a notable newcomer

Kim Kardashian's brand Skims is a notable newcomer to the list. Over the past three months, searches on Lyst rose 30 percent thanks to demand for the brand's 'sculpt bodysuit', the third most popular product this quarter. Skims, launched in September 2019, attracted attention last quarter, among other reasons, by using actresses from popular series The White Lotus for its Valentine's Day campaign.

Meanwhile, JW Anderson also appears in the Hottest Brands rankings for the first time this quarter. Jonathan Anderson, also creative director of Loewe, is the third creative director to helm two of the brands on the Lyst Index in the same quarter, following Virgil Abloh and Miuccia Prada.

Belgium's Ann Demeulemeester, alongside Magda Butrym and Khaite, is named by Lyst as this quarter's "Breakout Brands" to keep an eye on. At Ann Demeulemeester, Ludovic de Saint Sernin was appointed as the new creative director in December last year. In March, he presented his first collection for the brand.