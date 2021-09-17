Prada to host simultaneous runway shows in Milan and Shanghai

Why host one catwalk presentation when there could be two? Instead of livestreaming one show to the world, Prada is hosting dual runway presentations, to be simultaneously executed in Milan and Shanghai during Milan Fashion Week.

Prada’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, designed in tandem by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, will take place live on 24 September at 3pm local time in Milan and 9pm in Shanghai.

Named “Synchronic Views,” the format aims to combine the physical and digital experience. Guests at both shows will be presented with exactly the same collection shown on different models and in complementary sets. Video screens will allow each audience to see the other, as the show is simultaneously broadcast in different continents.

According to WWD, the event will be a “celebration of the unique experience of the catwalk, of the power of technology to overcome borders and unite. A celebration of fashion and sharing.” The shows will be broadcast on prada.com, where viewers will have access to a live montage that will collect moments from the two parallel shows. Prada’s last live show was its womenswear presentation for Autumn Winter 2020-21.

Prada’s dual show new comes hot on the heels of Moncler announcing a new Mondogenius experience. On 25 September during Milan Fashion Week the brand will debut a digital experience that will involve five cities in a single event, with the participation of musician Alicia Keys.

China is a key market for Prada

Travel embargoes remain in place for European and Chinese travellers and China remains Prada’s most important market. In July Prada reported a surge in sales with revenue up 66 percent to 1.5 billion euros, exceeding forecasts. Sales in Asia were back to pre-pandemic levels with mainland China up 77 percent.