Preliminary Paris Fashion Week schedule revealed

The highly anticipated preliminary schedule for Paris Fashion Week has been revealed. The schedule currently features 93 brands who will be presenting their fall/winter 2021 collections in what is expected to be another purely digital format given France’s strict coronavirus lockdown measures. Notably absence from the calendar is Kenzo, which will be unveiling its collection via film on March 26.

Gabriela Hearst is set to premiere her debut collection at Chloé, and Nicolas Di Felice will be debuting his first collection for Courrèges. Both collections will be revealed on March 3. On March 7, Matthew Williams will debut his first full coed collection for Givenchy.

Other major names on the Paris Fashion Week calendar include Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Ann Demeulemeester, and Paul Smith. Ami said they will be showing on March 11, just a few days after the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

