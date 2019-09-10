PrettyLittleThing champions diversity with NYFW debut

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing took to the catwalk during New York Fashion Week for the first time to showcase its exclusive collaboration with US rapper, Saweetie.

Taking place at the Plaza Hotel, the catwalk show championed diversity with models representing all different shapes, sizes and ethnicities hitting the runway in the same outfits from Saweetie’s 59-piece strong collection, which is available in sizes 2-22.

During the presentation, Saweetie performed, as did Quavo, Lil’ Kim, and another PrettyLittleThing collaborator, Ashanti, while models showcased the collection featured cargo pants, biker shorts, crop tops, and party-ready satin slip dresses, as well as oversized T-shirt dresses and even a silver diamanté chain halter neck body con dress and matching bandana.

Speaking on her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, Saweetie, said in a statement: “The theme of the capsule is a boujie rich girl enjoying the finer things in life. I want to show the boys and girls that if you hustle hard your work will pay off.

“I want to thank PLT for believing in me and standing behind my Saweetie brand. I’m giving my fans a taste of the lavish lifestyle in different moods from a fly tomboy to a boujie girly girl.”

Umar Kamani, chief executive at PrettyLittleThing added: “To bring PrettyLittleThing to New York Fashion Week is a huge milestone for us and once again allows us to bridge the perception of fast fashion brands into the world of high-end fashion and represent diversity and inclusivity.

“You can expect another spectacle at fashion week and we hope this will be the first of many seasons to come.”

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing