PrettyLittleThing collaborates with Kappa

Online retailer PrettyLittleThing has released an exclusive apparel collection with Italian sportswear brand Kappa fronted by US rapper GloRilla.

The 31-piece collection embraces the nostalgic cool girl era of the 90s and vintage sportswear with utility cargo pants, classic branded tracksuits, varsity dresses and monogrammed mesh pieces, with some stamped with a specially designed PLT x Kappa logo.

The collection has been designed to combine both comfort and style, explains PrettyLittleThing in the press release, mixing off-duty athleisure with PLT trend-led designs in a colour palette of neutral stone, khaki and white with hints of fiery red and yellow tones.

Image: PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Nicki Capstick marketing director at PrettyLittleThing, said: “We’re so excited to launch this collaboration with such an iconic lifestyle brand such as Kappa. Staying true to what Kappa is known for to pay homage to its roots whilst still resonating with even our youngest customers was super important to us when it came to designing this collection.

“We hope merging the typical sportswear feel that is Kappa’s legacy with a “going out” edge will bring a fresh take that is wearable to all this summer.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection

Dre Hayes, president of Kappa USA, added: “I am excited for the launch of this project with PrettyLittleThing. Although we are a heritage sportswear brand, Kappa embodies the spirit of youth culture and PrettyLittleThing is a perfect partner to share this vision.”

The PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collaboration is now available on Prettylittlething.com, available in UK sizes 4-30 and US sizes 0-26. Prices range from 10 to 40 pounds / 20 to 78 US dollars.

Image: PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection

Image: PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection