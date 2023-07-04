PrettyLittleThing confirms collaboration with Naomi Campbell

Fast fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing has confirmed it is launching a fashion collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

In a short statement, PrettyLittleThing, part of the Boohoo Group, said its new exclusive collection with Campbell would “intertwine the essence of PLT with Naomi’s unique style, promising a fashion experience like no other”.

The e-tailer teased that the ‘PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell’ would mark a “new chapter” in its fashion story but didn’t confirm a release date, just that it would be “coming soon”.

Naomi Campbell to design fashion collection for PrettyLittleThing

Campbell, who has modelled for the likes of Burberry, Prada, and Fendi, has received some backlash online following her decision to co-design with PrettyLittleThing, with people commenting on their disappointment under the official announcement on Instagram.

Instagram user Imnotu said: “One of the most respected supermodels collabing with an unethical brand that steals designs from small businesses. How embarrassing.”

While sustainable fashion campaign, Scott Staniland commented: “It’s amazing what fashion millionaires will turn a blind eye to for even more money.”

Credits: PrettyLittleThing, PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell

No other details of what to expect from the collaboration have been revealed, with the official announcement simply showcasing an empty director’s chair on a photoshoot set emblazoned with the words, PrettyLittleThing designed by Naomi Campbell.

The announcement follows Molly-Mae Hague stepping down from her role as UK and EU creative director last month. The former Love Island star and influencer said she will continue to work with PrettyLittleThing as a brand ambassador.