PrettyLittleThing Instagram followers to shop Little Mix collection first

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has announced that its Instagram followers will be able to shop the upcoming Little Mix collection before anyone else, as it gives it social media followers the VIP treatment.

The partywear collection with British girl group Little Mix was announced last month and is described as a “collection of cohesive stories that reflect each of the girl’s personal style, capturing PrettyLittleThing’s core customer, and perfect for the imminent party season”.

Set to launch on November 7, PrettyLittleThing has made its Instagram account private for 24-hours, until midnight of November 6, and during that 24-hour period while the account is private, only its Instagram followers will be able to shop the Little Mix collection before anyone else, using the swipe ups on Instagram stories.

This means that PrettyLittleThing will be giving its social media followers an exclusive VIP experience for 24 hours only so they can browse and buy the collection before the profile is turned back to public, on Thursday, November 7 at 00:01.

The Little Mix collection “cultivates true girl-band uniform” with a nod to the 90’s and noughties and will be “bold, playful and super sexy” featuring a mix of textures and prints, such as luxe jacquards, bottle green and deep copper sequins, snake prints and diamanté crystal-embellished mesh and will be available in UK sizes 4-26.

PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix will be available from November 7 with prices ranging from 12 - 100 pounds.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing