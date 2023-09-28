PrettyLittleThing launches new premium collection PLT Label

Online womenswear retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched a new premium collection featuring pieces that offer “instant elevation”.

PLT Label launches with 28 looks that the e-commerce brand states have been selectively curated “to fulfil all your ‘what to wear’ dilemmas”.

Designed by its in-house team, the collection takes inspiration from the catwalk and “reimagines it for real life,” featuring trend essentials and statement pieces offering everything from weekend looks to elevated off-duty essentials.

PLT Label, premium collection at PrettyLittleThing Credits: PrettyLittleThing

Highlights include structured blazer and midi dress styles, micro-mini skirts, cut-out knitted co-ords, skin-baring low-rise trousers, as well as worn-in faux-leather pieces designed in matching sets and wide-leg trousers, all offered in a colour palette of oatmeal hues, olive accents and charcoal tones.

PLT Label collection is available now via PrettyLittleThing’s website in sizes UK 4-30 / US 0-26. Prices start from 16 pounds.

