PrettyLittleThing launches pre-loved MarketPlace app

PrettyLittleThing (PLT), part of the Boohoo Group, has officially launched its re-sale MarketPlace app for UK customers, ahead of a US launch, to allow its community to buy and sell pre-loved pieces.

In February, PLT’s creative director, Molly-Mae Hague, told FashionUnited that the MarketPlace would encourage sustainability, help its young customer base to rethink throw-away fashion, and allow them to earn a little extra money.

Hague said: "It will be an app where girls can resell their PLT pieces and pretty much anything pre-loved. It is a massive move for us and something that we think will disrupt the fashion industry, as people aren’t going to expect this from us.”

The MarketPlace is part of PLT’s plans to extend the life of not only its garments but “pieces from the biggest and best brands," while reducing waste and encouraging its audience to focus on the ‘The 3 R’s’ - re-selling, re-wearing and re-using. PLT adds that it also hopes that the app will make fashion “more diverse and inclusive”.

The app has been designed to simplify the resale process and to encourage more of its customers to join the “PLTloved movement” by offering easy functionality to upload their old PLT wardrobe straight onto the selling platform. Listings are available for womenswear, menswear, accessories, beauty and homeware, with PLT offering zero percent seller fees for the first three months.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Hague said that she will be one of the first to use the marketplace and will be selling her pre-loved garments as a “top seller” with proceeds going to charity.

“I have hundreds of PLT pieces in my wardrobe and you physically can’t wear them all and I think it is great to encourage other people to buy this off me, for them to re-wear it,” explained Hague.

Phase one of the platform includes functions such as PLT existing account sync, PLT and non-PLT listings, wish lists, message centre, image recognition and text filtering, verified users and PayPal integration.

While Phase 2 of the app will allow users to leave reviews for sellers, a subscription service, pay using PLT store credit, and transactional push notifications.

Commenting on the launch, PLT marketing director Nicki Capstick said in a statement: “We know now more than ever that our customers are more conscious of how they shop therefore we wanted to be the first fashion brand to launch a re-sale site with the ability to integrate the customers’ previous PLT purchases into their wardrobe as well as creating new listings and selling items from other brands. We’re encouraging our customers to recycle and resell unwanted garments whilst making money in return.

“MarketPlace has been built by our in-house development team who have incorporated our customers’ desire for best-in-class functionality that allows them to list items easily. We have had over 200 staff members constantly running internal testing ahead of launch and share their own experiences of using both the buying and selling features. The feedback we’re received so far has been great and we’re excited to be rolling out phase 2 developments in the coming months as well as launching the app in the USA.”