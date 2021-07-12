PrettyLittleThing makes Miami Swim Week debut

UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing made its Miami Swim Week debut with a diverse casting of models including fitness influencer Bruna Lima, who is 8 months pregnant, disability activist Anna Sarol, and transgender stars Tokyo Styles and Gia Gunn.

PrettyLittleThing’s ‘Miami Swim’ collection featured swimwear separates, barely there bikini’s and figure-hugging swimsuits available in UK sizes 4-30, alongside sarongs, cut-out beach dresses and diamanté flares.

Plus-size model LaTecia Thomas highlighted the brand’s hot pink one-piece with tassels, while influencer Lima showcased her baby bump in an asymmetrical triangle top bikini with tassel detailing, and Sarol took to the catwalk in her wheelchair in a cream cut out halterneck swimsuit.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing states that bikini season is all about colour pops with hot pink, bright blue, and glowing orange, with styles featuring intricate tie detailing, alongside “show stopping” silhouettes with tassel styles, one-pieces, 70’s inspired flared trousers and sheer knit maxi dresses.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

The PrettyLittleThing ‘Miami Swim’ collection is available now with prices ranging from 8 to 75 pounds / 18 to 145 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

