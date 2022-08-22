PrettyLittleThing signs deal with Love Island’s Gemma Owen

British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has snapped up Love Island finalist Gemma Owen as its latest UK brand ambassador.

In a statement, PLT said that it has signed a year-long partnership with Owen, who came second on the reality TV show this summer with partner Luca Bish, and that she would be working with the e-tailer on her own PLT collections.

Owen will also produce “exclusive content” across the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok channels, and help the brand launch its new resale platform ‘PLT Marketplace’ . The initiative is being launched later this year to encourage PLT's young customer base to rethink throw-away fashion and embrace sustainability by allowing them to resell old PLT items and other second-hand fashion.

Commenting on the deal, Gemma Owen said: “This really is a dream come true for me. I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special. The team have been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all.”

The social media favourite, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is the most recent addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors, which includes fellow Love Island finalist Molly Mae Hague , as well as Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods.

PrettyLittleThing chief executive, Umar Kamani, added: “Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she’s smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, relatable style. We’re very excited to have her joining the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”

This isn’t Owen’s first foray into fashion, the international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before appearing on the dating show.