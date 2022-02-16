PrettyLittleThing to launch resale marketplace

Boohoo-owned fast-fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) will be launching a pre-owned resale marketplace later this year in a bid to encourage its shoppers to embrace sustainability.

The initiative was announced by Molly-Mae Hague, PrettyLittleThing’s UK and EU creative director , during a press junket ahead of her debut catwalk show taking place in London today, February 16.

Hague said that the PLT Marketplace would launch as a UK-only app, with an exact launch date to be confirmed, before rolling out to other international markets by the end of the year. It will also allow consumers to sell not only their old PLT items but also second-hand items from other brands as well.

“We’ve been working on it for well over a year now,” explained Hague, “It will be an app where girls can resell their PLT pieces and pretty much anything pre-loved. It is a massive move for us and something that we think will disrupt the fashion industry, as people aren’t going to expect this from us.”

Molly-Mae Hague to sell pre-loved garments for charity on PLT Marketplace app launching later this year

Hague said that the marketplace would encourage sustainability and for its young customer base to rethink throw-away fashion, adding: “It will encourage girls to think maybe this piece is actually still in really great condition and to encourage someone else to buy it, and it is great to make a little bit of money for our girls as well.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing

The influencer and TV personality will be the first one to use the marketplace and will be selling her pre-loved garments as a “top seller” with proceeds going to charity.

“I have hundreds of PLT pieces in my wardrobe and you physically can’t wear them all and I think it is great to encourage other people to buy this off me, for them to re-wear it.”

A spokesperson for PLT explained that the marketplace is being designed to sync up with PLT existing customer accounts, so users can import their old orders and use those images to easily resale an item. The system will also allow users to upload and sell fashion items from other brands with their own imagery.

When the marketplace first launches there will be no seller fees, added the PLT spokesperson, and the system will allow the seller and buyer to chat directly on messenger within the app. The seller will also be responsible for shipping and will be able to ship the product internationally if they wish to do so.