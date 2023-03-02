PrettyLittleThing unveils collection with ‘Designer of the Year’ winner

PrettyLittleThing and its US creative director Teyana Taylor have unveiled its collaborative collection with Ines Hadara of SoulofDesigner who won its ‘Designer of the Year’ 2022 competition.

The annual competition gives young designers a platform to showcase their creativity and Hadara has worked with Taylor to create a capsule collection that pays homage to the singer’s androgynous style.

PrettyLittleThing x Ines Hadara collection features oversized camo jumpsuits with zip detailing, knitted tie detail wrap bodycon dresses, crop tops with pocket details and corsets, as well as high-leg body suits, low-rise joggers and parachute cargo trousers.

Image: PrettyLittleThing; PrettyLittleThing x Ines Hadara ‘Designer of the Year’ capsule collection

Commenting on winning the competition and collaboration, Ines Hadaras, from Lille, France, said in a statement: “Since childhood, I have always been a super creative person – drawing since a very young age and growing up, I always combined my two passions: fashion and drawing. I was so excited to win this competition and be mentored by such a powerful creative like Teyana.

“What inspired me for this collection was wanting to do something a little different which still nodded to PLTs cool girl and also Teyana’s Street wear style. These are super versatile outfits that can be worn with a statement heel but also a cool sneaker. I wanted to create an unconventional collection whilst still being commercial.”

The collection is available in UK sizes 4 to 30, with prices ranging from 12 to 45 pounds.

